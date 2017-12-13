Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays 30 minutes in return

Cauley-Stein (back) played 30 minutes off the bench in his return Tuesday against the Suns, posting 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists.

Cauley-Stein had missed the previous three games with a lower back strain, but was given a probable designation going into Tuesday and took the court as expected. While he played off the bench, Cauley-Stein logged a full 30 minutes, which was essentially a starter's workload. Look for him to make a return to the starting lineup in short order and that could come as soon as Thursday's tilt with the Timberwolves.

