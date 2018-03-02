Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays 35 minutes in rare victory

Cauley-Stein had 17 points 7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 victory over Brooklyn.

Cauley-Stein finished with a season-high seven assists, adding 17 points and seven rebounds. He continues to demonstrate some consistency that had previously eluded him, having scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 12 games. If you remove his field-goal percentages, he has been the 75th ranked player in standard leagues over the past month and the 62nd ranked over the past two weeks. The charity stripe seems to be his one glaring deficiency, however, over the past three games he has shot a combined 7-of-8. This is only a small sample size but does demonstrate that his 61 percent for the season could be turned around.