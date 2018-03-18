Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays team-high 29 minutes in loss

Cauley-Stein had nine points (3-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to Utah.

Cauley-Stein continued to bring the defense Saturday, finishing with multiple blocks and steals for the fourth consecutive game. His scoring and rebounding have fallen away a touch, however, his overall value is there and he seems to be playing regular minutes. He is one of the Kings players that owners can roll out with some certainty, and should be a nice low-end big the rest of the way.