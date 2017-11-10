Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays well in narrow victory

Cauley-Stein contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 victory over the 76ers.

Cauley-Stein appeared somewhat rejuvenated, playing crucial minutes down the stretch. He played with a lot of energy in a tough matchup against Joel Embiid, but more than held his own in a solid outing. He collected a huge block against Embiid, in a moment that appeared to shift the momentum in favor of the Kings. His minutes and output have been inconsistent over the first 11 games of the season, but he still has the upside to warrant a roster position in most leagues.