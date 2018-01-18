Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts 26 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's loss

Cauley-Stein contributed 26 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Jazz.

Cauley-Stein collected his seventh double-double of 2017-18 while matching his season high in scoring. He has now gone for 20-plus points seven times while notching a double-double in all seven tilts that he grabbed double-digit boards. His rebounding effort has been less consistent than his scoring, but Cauley-Stein has also established himself as a decent passer this year, chipping in 2.2 dimes per game through 41 appearances.