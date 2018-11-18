Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts dreadful night in loss

Cauley-Stein logged three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 18 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.

Cauley-Stein had an awful night on Saturday and was benched in favor of Marvin Bagley down the stretch. It's a surprising regression from the King's starting center. His improvement is evident in his numbers this season, and he's fared well against some of the league's best big men. His job isn't in any danger at this point, but he'll face another tough test against Steven Adams and the Thunder on Monday.