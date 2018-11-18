Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts dreadful night in loss
Cauley-Stein logged three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 18 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.
Cauley-Stein had an awful night on Saturday and was benched in favor of Marvin Bagley down the stretch. It's a surprising regression from the King's starting center. His improvement is evident in his numbers this season, and he's fared well against some of the league's best big men. His job isn't in any danger at this point, but he'll face another tough test against Steven Adams and the Thunder on Monday.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another double-double in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 25 points Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back from brief slump•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Four double-doubles on the trot•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.