Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts solid final line

Cauley-Stein totaled eight points (4-6 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, a block and three steals across 27 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.

Cauley-Stein finished well below his 13.6 ppg average, but he secured 11 rebounds and dished out four helpers in a 114-95 loss at home. Thursday marked the first time he's been held under double-digits in the scoring column since Jan. 1. Even though he didn't light up the scoreboard, he still managed to salvage his night by contributing across the board.

