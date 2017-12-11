Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Practices Monday, game-time call Tuesday
Cauley-Stein (back) took part in practice Monday and will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein has missed the last three games with a lower back strain, though his participation in Monday's practice bodes well for a return on Tuesday. Look for Cauley-Stein to test out the back during morning shootaround and pregame warmups before a decision is made on his availability, so we may not get official word until just prior to tip-off. If Cauley-Stein is cleared, Zach Randolph would likely shift back to power forward, with the likes of Skal Labissiere and JaKarr Sampson losing some minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To miss next two games•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not practicing Monday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers back strain•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...