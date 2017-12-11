Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Practices Monday, game-time call Tuesday

Cauley-Stein (back) took part in practice Monday and will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein has missed the last three games with a lower back strain, though his participation in Monday's practice bodes well for a return on Tuesday. Look for Cauley-Stein to test out the back during morning shootaround and pregame warmups before a decision is made on his availability, so we may not get official word until just prior to tip-off. If Cauley-Stein is cleared, Zach Randolph would likely shift back to power forward, with the likes of Skal Labissiere and JaKarr Sampson losing some minutes in the frontcourt.