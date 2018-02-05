Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable for Monday

Cauley-Stein (knee, ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Cauley-Stein is dealing with a right knee bone contusion and a left foot strain, though both issues are thought to be minor and the big man is still expected to suit up for Monday's contest. The 24-year-old has been impressive lately, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks across 33.4 minutes over his last five games.