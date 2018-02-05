Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable for Monday
Cauley-Stein (knee, ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Cauley-Stein is dealing with a right knee bone contusion and a left foot strain, though both issues are thought to be minor and the big man is still expected to suit up for Monday's contest. The 24-year-old has been impressive lately, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks across 33.4 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Grabs eight boards in losing effort on Saturday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable Saturday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Neutralized in Friday loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Officially probable for Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Goes through shootaround•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...