Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable Saturday

Cauley-Stein (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein returned from a from a two-game absence for Friday's loss to the Warriors. While there were no reported setbacks, it looks like the Kings are erring on the side of caution for his status Saturday. Although he appears on track to play, check back for confirmation of his status closer to tip-off.