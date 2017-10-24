Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Produces 11 points in loss

Cauley-Stein generated 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

Cauley-Stein bounced back from a two-point effort against the Nuggets last Saturday in a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic, but he still brought in a season-low amount of rebounds Monday. The 24-year-old still has some offensive inconsistency to his game, so fantasy owners have to be prepared to take some lackluster scoring totals along with his typically strong numbers on the glass.