Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Productive effort in Thursday's loss

Cauley-Stein tallied 18 points 7-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Cauley-Stein scored in double-figures for the third straight game Thursday, adding 12 rebounds and two blocks. His last two performances have been a big improvement on what he had been putting up over the previous few weeks. After a red-hot start to the season, Cauley-Stein cooled off in a hurry and was even dropped in a lot of formats. His future is uncertain at this stage and where he falls next season is anyone's guess.