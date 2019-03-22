Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Pulls down season-high 18 boards
Cauley-Stein amassed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 victory over Dallas.
Cauley-Stein hauled in a season-high 18 rebounds Thursday, capitalizing on an increased role. Harry Giles (thigh) left the game early and was not able to return which meant Cauley-Stein saw his highest amount of playing time in almost a month. If Giles misses any time, Cauley-Stein will likely find himself in a larger role, putting him back on the list as a potential must-roster player.
