Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Puts up 19 points in loss
Cauley-Stein posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Cauley-Stein led the Kings in scoring on Friday and had the most success overall against the Blazers despite the loss. The center failed to record double-digit rebounds for the sixth-straight game, and he needs more of those to really be considered as a reliable fantasy option at the position.
