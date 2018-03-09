Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Friday

Cauley-Stein (back) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Magic, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Cauley-Stein has missed three straight contests while dealing with a strained back, though may be able to make a return Friday. Look for more information regarding his status after Thursday's morning shootaround. If he returns, Skal Labissiere, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos could all see reduced run.