Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Sunday
Cauley-Stein (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Cauley-Stein has missed four straight contests while continuing to nurse a strained back, which may cause him to miss a fifth on Sunday. More information should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
