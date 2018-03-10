Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Sunday

Cauley-Stein (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Cauley-Stein has missed four straight contests while continuing to nurse a strained back, which may cause him to miss a fifth on Sunday. More information should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

