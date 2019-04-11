Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Quiet in finale

Cauley-Stein offered eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 17 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Cauley-Stein failed to eclipse 20 minutes in each of his last two games of the season, but he was efficient while averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across that pair of contests. The fourth-year big finished the regular season with 11.9 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-best 1.2 steals across 27.3 minutes over 81 games. Cauley-Stein is a restricted free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen how much interest the 25-year-old will generate from other clubs.