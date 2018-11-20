Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Rebounds with near double-double
Cauley-Stein went for nine points (4-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.
Coming off a ragged night over 18 minutes against the Rockets on Saturday, Cauley-Stein bounced back with a season-high rebound total. However, his shot was still lacking, and the fourth-year big man is now just 5-for-23 from the floor over the last pair of contests. The slump is clearly an outlier, considering Cauley-Stein had failed to score in double digits just once prior to his current stretch, and he'd shot no less than 40.0 percent in any other game this season prior to the last two. He'll look fully regain his offensive form against the Jazz on Wednesday.
