Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records another double-double Friday

Cauley-Stein finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 93-88 win over the Mavericks.

Cauley-Stein has posted 31 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks during his first two games this season -- encouraging numbers for fantasy owners who drafted him or deployed him in DFS. He certainly flashed upside last season, averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game after the All-Star break.