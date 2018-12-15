Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records double-double in loss
Cauley-Stein turned in 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Friday's 130-126 loss to the Warriors.
You can safely say that Cauley-Stein is on pace to beat his double-double totals from last year. Now with 10 double-doubles, he's already two games away from equaling his 2017-18 total in that category, His surge falls in step with Sacramento's improved outlook overall. He'll look to extend his double-double stretch to three games against the Mavericks on Sunday.
