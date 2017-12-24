Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records double-double in loss
Cauley-Stein posted 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Spurs.
Cauley-Stein posted a good stat line Saturday despite the loss, as the time spent riding the pine for undisciplined play earlier in the month seems to continue reaping dividends. In the past five games, he's been averaging 13 points and seven rebounds, so his consistency may be a sign of things to come. He's owned in most formats already, but his DFS stock could rise slightly in weeks to come, especially in GPP tournaments.
