Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss

Cauley-Stein logged 12 points (6-14 FG), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Lakers.

Cauley-Stein has shown marked signs of improvement, and that's one reason why the Kings are over.500. The fourth-year Kentucky product is outpacing previous numbers with career-high averages of16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds across 13 games this season. Saturday's game was the third time in four games where he committed five fouls, so that's an area that needs work.