Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss
Cauley-Stein provided 12 points (6-14 FG), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Lakers.
Cauley-Stein came dangerously close to fouling out and also committed four turnovers on a night where the Lakers manhandled the Kings defensively. Despite the loss, Caley-Stein has made great strides in improving his overall game this season, lifting his averages in points and rebounds. The 24-year-old center is a big part of why the Kings are over.500, and he should continue to contribute decent stat lines moving forward.
