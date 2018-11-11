Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss

Cauley-Stein provided 12 points (6-14 FG), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Lakers.

Cauley-Stein came dangerously close to fouling out and also committed four turnovers on a night where the Lakers manhandled the Kings defensively. Despite the loss, Caley-Stein has made great strides in improving his overall game this season, lifting his averages in points and rebounds. The 24-year-old center is a big part of why the Kings are over.500, and he should continue to contribute decent stat lines moving forward.