Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Ruled out Friday

Cauley-Stein (back) is out for Friday's contest against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein will miss a fourth straight contest due to a strained back. As a result, Skal Labissiere, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos should continue seeing an uptick in workload.

