Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Ruled out Saturday

Cayley-Stein (back) has been ruled out Saturday against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

As expected, Cauley-Stein will be unavailable Saturday after straining his lower back during Thursday's win over the Nets. With the big man sidelined, look for Zach Randolph, Kosta Koufos and Skal Labissiere to all see increased workloads. Cauley-Stein should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

