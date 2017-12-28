Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 17 points in 36 minutes

Cauley-Stein scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists and recorded one block across 36 minutes Wednesday in Sacramento's win over Cleveland.

We are in the midst of Cauley-Stein's third NBA season and while he hasn't completely broken through just yet, performances like the one we saw Wednesday provide a glimpse of what he could be. The athletic big has proven he can score, rebound, and block shots, but his lack of consistency tends to limit his playing time. At some point, the Kings will be forced to give Cauley-Stein extended minutes on a consistent basis and see what type of player they have. In the event that he gets more minutes as we head into the second half of the 2017-18 season, he would be a big man worth keeping an eye on.