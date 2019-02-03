Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 19 points in statement win

Cauley-Stein produced 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Sixers.

The 24-year old center is rounding into form in his fourth season with the Kings, as he's outplaying his previous yearly averages with 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The improved play of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox has yielded more looks inside for Cauley-Stein, and he's shown vast improvement in the post versus the NBA's best big men.