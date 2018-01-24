Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 21 in Tuesday's win

Cauley-Stein scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 win over the Magic.

The five blocks were a season high, while Cauley-Stein just missed providing his ninth double-double of the campaign and third in the last four games. He's now averaging 17.2 points, 10.0 boards, 2.3 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.5 minutes over the last six contests, and the 24-year-old may finally be emerging as a key contributor in the Kings' frontcourt.