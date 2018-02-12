Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores just 10 points in loss
Cauley-Stein had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Cauley-Stein was outplayed by Karl-Anthony Towns, producing one of his weaker games. He has been a nice option for those owners who took a risk on him in their drafts, eventually finding his way to consistent minutes after a rocky start to the season. He will get a night off before a back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.
