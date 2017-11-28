Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's win

Cauley-Stein scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-106 win over the Warriors.

He led the Kings in points, boards and dimes on the night. Cauley-Stein still isn't consistent from game to game, making him a somewhat risky DFS play, but he has averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last six games, valuable production in any season-long format.