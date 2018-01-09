Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 22 points Monday
Cauley-Stein scored 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 107-100 loss to San Antonio.
In addition to leading all Sacramento scorers with 22 points, Cauley-Stein continued to pile up the rebounds with nine boards against San Antonio. In his last eight games, four of which were starts, the center is averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. In addition, he is shooting the ball rather efficiently, sinking 58.7 percent of his 12.1 shots during this same span. As a result, Cauley-Stein continues to compile career-highs in points (11.8) and rebounds (6.4).
