Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 25 points Friday
Cauley-Stein finished with 25 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over the Timberwolves.
Cauley-Stein poured in a team-high 25 points Friday, helping the Kings to a 7-and-5 record on the season. He has now scored in double-digits in 11 of his 12 games while contributing solid rebound numbers, complemented by some handy out-of-position steals. Despite some conjecture as to his role coming into the season, Cauley-Stein has affirmed himself as the big to own in Sacramento.
