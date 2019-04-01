Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scoring on an uptick
Cauley-Stein generated 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-106 win over the Spurs.
With Harry Giles (thigh) still sidelined, Cauley-Stein cleared 30 minutes for third time in four games and again delivered a solid performance on offense. Though he's shooting a career-worst 54.4 percent from the charity stripe this season, Cauley-Stein at least seems to have turned a corner of late with an 11-for-13 mark over his past four outings.
