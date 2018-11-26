Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scuffling in recent games
Cauley-Stein is averaging just 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 21.5 minutes over his last two games against the Warriors and Jazz.
The 25-year-old has seen a significant downturn in production over the last five games overall, with several factors appearing to play a part. Cauley-Stein has four single-digit scoring totals over that span, and he's shot 33.3 percent or worse in all of those contests. That includes a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert on Sunday in which Cauley-Stein generated his second straight six-point, four-rebound effort. A reduction in playing time has also played a role, as the fourth-year pro has logged a modest 18 to 23 minutes in three of the recent games in which he's struggled. Cauley-Stein will look to reset during the team's three-day layoff and bounce back against the Clippers on Thursday night.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Rebounds with near double-double•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts dreadful night in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another double-double in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...