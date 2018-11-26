Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scuffling in recent games

Cauley-Stein is averaging just 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 21.5 minutes over his last two games against the Warriors and Jazz.

The 25-year-old has seen a significant downturn in production over the last five games overall, with several factors appearing to play a part. Cauley-Stein has four single-digit scoring totals over that span, and he's shot 33.3 percent or worse in all of those contests. That includes a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert on Sunday in which Cauley-Stein generated his second straight six-point, four-rebound effort. A reduction in playing time has also played a role, as the fourth-year pro has logged a modest 18 to 23 minutes in three of the recent games in which he's struggled. Cauley-Stein will look to reset during the team's three-day layoff and bounce back against the Clippers on Thursday night.