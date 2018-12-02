Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Seals win with dunk in final seconds

Cauley-Stein produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Pacers.

In addition to locking up the win, Cauley-Stein also recorded his eighth double-double of the season. The 7-0 center's play is much improved in his fourth year with Sacramento, and it appears that the Kings have opted to feature him with Marvin Bagley rounding out their frontcourt attack.