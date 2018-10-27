Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Second straight double-double in win

Cauley-Stein generated 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in the Kings' 116-112 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Cauley-Stein posted his second consecutive double-double in what was a second straight win for the Kings. Along with several of his first-unit teammates, the 25-year-old big man is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career, helping Sacramento jump out to a surprising 3-3 record. Both Cauley-Stein's scoring and rebounding have been unfailingly consistent, and he's now also recorded at least one steal in four straight contests.