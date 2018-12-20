Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sees downturn in tough matchup

Cauley-Stein generated 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Kings' 132-113 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Cauley-Stein was less active on the boards than usual in a tough matchup down low versus Steven Adams, who hauled in a career-high 23 rebounds. The 25-year-old did score in double digits for the seventh time in eight games, and he continues to be a reliable source of points and rebounds on the majority of nights. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Cauley-Stein is averaging a solid 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 December contests.