Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Shifting back to starting role Sunday
Cauley-Stein will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Following a three-game absence with a shoulder injury, Cauley-Stein has played in the last two contests, but has been relegated to a bench role. However, with Zach Randolph getting the night off for rest, the Kings will turn back to Cauley-Stein in the top unit, while playing alongside fellow big man Kosta Koufos. With the move back to the starting lineup and Randolph's absence, look for Cauley-Stein to push for a 30-plus-minute role.
