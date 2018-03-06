Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sits out practice Tuesday
Cauley-Stein (back) was held out of Tuesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein has missed the last two games with a lower back strain and now appears likely to miss a third straight after sitting out Tuesday's practice. The Kings are currently considering him day-to-day and while fantasy owners should continue to monitor his status for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, a return Friday against the Magic seems more realistic at this point. If Cauley-Stein is ruled out Wednesday, the likes of Skal Labissiere, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos would be on the hook for extra playing time in the frontcourt.
