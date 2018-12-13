Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid all-around line in win
Cauley-Stein registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Cauley-Stein provided one of several solid stat lines on the Sacramento side of the ledger, and he posted his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games. The 25-year-old has also brought down eight to 16 rebounds in four of those contests while dishing out multiple assists in every game during the current month, making it an excellent all-around start to December for the seven-footer.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Seals win with dunk in final seconds•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scuffling in recent games•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Rebounds with near double-double•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.