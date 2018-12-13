Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid all-around line in win

Cauley-Stein registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Cauley-Stein provided one of several solid stat lines on the Sacramento side of the ledger, and he posted his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games. The 25-year-old has also brought down eight to 16 rebounds in four of those contests while dishing out multiple assists in every game during the current month, making it an excellent all-around start to December for the seven-footer.