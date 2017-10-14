Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid close to preseason
Cauley-Stein provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
The third-year big man closed out the preseason with back-to-back 10-point efforts and three consecutive games with at least five boards. Cauley-Stein should see plenty of minutes in the coming campaign as the primary backup at both power forward and center, giving him an opportunity to build on the 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists he generated across 18.9 minutes last season.
