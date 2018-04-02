Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid line in Sunday's win
Cauley-Stein produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.
Cauley-Stein flashed an impressive shot for the fourth straight game, leading to his fifth straight double-digit scoring tally. The third-year big's production is on a definite upswing after a mid-March multi-game slump, rendering him a serviceable and steady contributor of scoring, rebounding, and to a lesser extent, assists, in the midst of fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Contributes 12 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Strong all-around effort Thursday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Limited to 24 minutes in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Struggles from the field Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Modest line in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays team-high 29 minutes in loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...