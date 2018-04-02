Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid line in Sunday's win

Cauley-Stein produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.

Cauley-Stein flashed an impressive shot for the fourth straight game, leading to his fifth straight double-digit scoring tally. The third-year big's production is on a definite upswing after a mid-March multi-game slump, rendering him a serviceable and steady contributor of scoring, rebounding, and to a lesser extent, assists, in the midst of fantasy postseason.