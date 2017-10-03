Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid two-way effort Monday
Cauley-Stein collected seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason win over the Spurs.
Cauley-Stein's defense and rebounding continues to be ahead of his scoring ability, though that doesn't come as much of a surprise. The important thing to look for as preseason continues is his workload towards the final few games, as he could very well see 30-plus minutes per night for the Kings during the regular season. The team still has the likes of Kosta Koufos and Georgios Papagiannis, however, so confirmation of a heavy workload for Cauley-Stein this upcoming season would be ideal.
