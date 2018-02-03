Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting Friday
Cauley-Stein will start at center for Friday's matchup versus the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Cauley-Stein was deemed probable heading into the evening, so his availability for the contest comes as no surprise. The big man is returning from a two-game absence, and does not figure to face any sort of minute limitations.
