Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting vs. Bucks

Cauley-Stein will start Saturday against the Bucks.

The Kings are switching things up against the Bucks, inserting Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos into the starting five in place of Skal Labissiere and Zach Randolph. Since being dropped from the starting lineup last week, Cauley-Stein has averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in five games.