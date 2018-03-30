Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Strong all-around effort Thursday

Cauley-Stein finished with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 27 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.

Cauley-Stein has bounced back to form with three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts after a slump where he scored nine points or less in five out of six contests. The resurgence comes at a particularly timely juncture for fantasy owners, and he's coupled the newfound offense with his typically solid work on the boards -- factoring in Thursday's production, the third-year big has ripped down six or seven rebounds in five straight, and in 11 of his last 12 overall.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories