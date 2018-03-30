Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Strong all-around effort Thursday
Cauley-Stein finished with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 27 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.
Cauley-Stein has bounced back to form with three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts after a slump where he scored nine points or less in five out of six contests. The resurgence comes at a particularly timely juncture for fantasy owners, and he's coupled the newfound offense with his typically solid work on the boards -- factoring in Thursday's production, the third-year big has ripped down six or seven rebounds in five straight, and in 11 of his last 12 overall.
