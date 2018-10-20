Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Strong effort again Friday
Cauley-Stein totaled 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 149-129 loss to the Pelicans.
Cauley-Stein fared well in what was a blowout loss, finishing with a team-high 20 points. The talk during the offseason was around Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles but it has been Cauley-Stein who has let his play do the talking over the first two games. His future as the starting center seems locked in for now and while he is putting up these kinds of numbers, he should not be sitting on any waivers, even in standard leagues.
