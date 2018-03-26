Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Struggles from the field Sunday

Cauley-Stein had 14 points (4-14 FG, six rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 loss to Boston.

Cauley-Stein recorded double-digit scoring for the first time in five outings but was inefficient in doing so. He also failed to garner a defensive stat for the first time in his last three games. One positive of late has been his improved stroke from the charity stripe. Since returning from a back injury he has connected on 19-of-22 from the free-throw line, well ahead of his 62 percent for the season. Despite the questions surrounding his game, he still warrants ownership in most leagues based on his regular playing time.

