Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers back strain
Cauley-Stein left Saturday's game against the Bucks with a back strain and will not return, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Cauley-Stein departed with three points and two assists in nine minutes before leaving. He'll have three days to get himself ready for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
