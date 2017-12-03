Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers back strain

Cauley-Stein left Saturday's game against the Bucks with a back strain and will not return, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Cauley-Stein departed with three points and two assists in nine minutes before leaving. He'll have three days to get himself ready for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.

