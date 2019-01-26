Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Swipes five steals in Friday's win
Cauley-Stein collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five steals, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.
Cauley-Stein finished with a season high steal total while earning at least 30 minutes for the first time since Jan. 12. After averaging 28.9 minutes per game in December and seeing 30-plus minutes in five of the first seven games of January, Cauley-Stein hasn't been quite as involved lately. As a result, his numbers have dipped a bit during this recent stretch, as he hasn't hoisted double-digit field-goal attempts once over the last five games and has grabbed just six rebounds in each of the last four contests.
